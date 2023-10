News From Law.com

Networking software company DigitalOcean has promoted Seth Zelnick, a former vice president and corporate counsel at Six Flags, to legal chief. Zelnick has been with New York City-based DigitalOcean since 2017, starting as deputy general counsel. He added the VP to his title 2021, In his new role, he'll be senior vice president and general counsel.

