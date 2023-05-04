Post-FTX, Crypto Enforcement Actions and Class Actions Drive...

News From Law.com

Following the implosion of cryptocurrency exchange FTX last November, the story that's emerged for the legal industry isn't that cryptocurrency is simply a fad. Rather, it's driven demand higher amid an increasingly challenging regulatory landscape and a flurry of class action securities lawsuits. Some midsize firms and boutiques have made meaningful inroads in the sector by investing in financial regulation expertise, technical knowledge and business savvy to defend both companies and plaintiffs. No doubt, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is zeroing in on the sector, actively hiring lawyers for its Crypto Assets and Cyber Unit

May 04, 2023, 10:11 AM

