Who Got The Work

Tiffany A. Blofield of Greenberg Traurig has entered an appearance for the musical group 'OK Go' in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed Jan. 13 in Minnesota District Court by Thompson Coburn and Winthrop & Weinstine on behalf of Post Foods, seeks a declaration of non-infringement in connection with Post's 'OK Go! Honey Bunches of Oats' mark. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jerry W. Blackwell, is 0:23-cv-00110, Post Foods, LLC v. Ok Go Partnership et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

January 26, 2023, 6:46 AM