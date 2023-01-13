New Suit - Trademark

Post Foods sued the musical group 'OK Go' on Friday in Minnesota District Court to resolve a trademark dispute. According to the complaint, the band issued a cease-and-desist letter over the company's 'OK Go! Honey Bunches of Oats' single-serve cereal cups; Post alleges that there's no likelihood of confusion based on the separate markets and seeks a declaration of non-infringement. The complaint was filed by Winthrop & Weinstine and Thompson Coburn. The case is 0:23-cv-00110, Post Foods LLC v. Ok Go Partnership et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

January 13, 2023, 4:51 PM