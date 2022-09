News From Law.com

The shorthanded New York Court of Appeals will hear arguments on 11 cases in its return for the September session this week and next. It's also the start, in earnest, of the post-Chief Judge Janet DiFiore era. DiFiore resigned last week after six years in the middle seat. Acting Chief Judge Anthony Cannataro is serving as the panel's interim leader until the governor selects a permanent successor to DiFiore later this year.

New York

September 06, 2022, 5:22 PM