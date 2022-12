Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Spencer Fane on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Encompass IDBO and other defendants to Colorado District Court. The suit was filed by Holland & Hart on behalf of Post Acute Medical, which accuses the defendants of abandoning a construction project. The case is 1:22-cv-03306, Post Acute Medical, LLC v. Encompass Idbo, LLC et al.

Health Care

December 22, 2022, 7:49 PM