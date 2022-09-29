Position of Profit: Pa. Appeals Court Voids Senior Judges Or...

News From Law.com

A Pennsylvania appeals court has ruled a now-retired senior judge's orders on a collection of tax disputes are void because he had been working for the Philadelphia Board of Revision of Taxes when he entered his ruling. The Commonwealth Court's Wednesday decisions vacated orders in four separate disputes involving health care company Prospect Crozer LLC. And the appellate court remanded three of the orders to the Delaware Court of Common Pleas to be decided by a newly assigned jurist.

Government

September 29, 2022, 5:12 PM