New Suit - Personal Injury

American Airlines and other defendants were slapped with a personal injury lawsuit Tuesday in Texas Northern District Court. The court case was brought by Angelley PC on behalf of Lucile Posey, who alleges that she sustained injuries while disembarking from a plane after the defendants failed to provide her with wheelchair assistance. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01273, Posey v. American Airlines, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

June 06, 2023, 10:55 AM

Plaintiffs

Lucile Posey

Angelley (tx), PC

defendants

American Airlines, Inc.

Envoy Air, Inc.

Prospect Airport Services, Inc.

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims