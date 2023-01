New Suit

Costco was hit with a personal injury lawsuit on Thursday in New Jersey District Court. The suit was brought by the Law Offices of Anthony Carbone on behalf of Mercedes Posadas. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00278, Posadas v. Costco Wholesale Corp.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 19, 2023, 6:20 PM