Porzio Bromberg Breaks Ground In Selling Subsidiary to Priva...

In a first-of-its-kind sale of a U.S. law firm legal tech subsidiary to a private equity fund, New Jersey-based Porzio Bromberg & Newman is offloading its compliance technology-focused Porzio Life Sciences unit to RLDatix for an undisclosed amount. The firm launched the business that would become Porzio Life Sciences (PLS) 18 years ago, building a database to help clients to track federal and state regulations governing the pharmaceutical industry.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

October 17, 2022, 9:49 AM