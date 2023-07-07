McAfee & Taft shareholder Nathan L. Whatley and associate Isaac Treadaway have stepped in to represent J. Lou Properties LLC, Marcela Berryhill and Jeffrey Johnson in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the Fair Housing Act. The suit was filed May 23 in Oklahoma Western District Court on behalf of Kristen Miller and Andrew Porwancher, a Univeristy of Oklahoma professor who writes on Jewish topics. The complaint contends that the defendants refused to renew the plaintiffs’ lease due to their Jewish identity. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Bernard M. Jones, is 5:23-cv-00454, Porwancher et al v. J. Lou Properties LLC et al.
Real Estate
July 07, 2023, 9:35 AM