Who Got The Work

Daniel M. Silver and Alexandra M. Joyce of McCarter & English have stepped in to represent Netatmo LLC in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, which asserts two patents, was transferred to Delaware District Court on Jan. 6. The suit was brought by Stamoulis & Weinblatt on behalf of smart home creator Portus Pty Ltd. and Portus Singapore Pte Ltd. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews, is 1:23-cv-00016, Portus Singapore Pte Ltd. et al v. Legrand North America, LLC et al.

Technology

February 07, 2023, 10:37 AM