Portuguese law firm Telles has hired a co-head of its EU and competition law practice. Margarida Rosado da Fonseca has joined the law firm in Lisbon as a partner and co-head of the area after leading the same practice at CS' Associados for more than three years as a counsel. The new Telles partner also led the EU and competition practice at DLA Piper in Lisbon from 2017 to 2019, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Europe

June 01, 2023, 8:09 AM

