Portuguese law firm CS'Associados has brought on a new head of its European and competition area from rival Morais Leitão. Gonçalo Machado Borges has filled the position of Margarida Rosado da Fonseca, who left CS'Associados at the end of February, according to a firm spokesperson, and joined Telles last month to head its EU and competition law practice.

July 04, 2023, 6:00 PM

