Portuguese law firm Abreu Advogados has brought in a new partner to its litigation and arbitration practice from rival firm Goméz-Acebo & Pombo. Ana Grosso Alves headed the Spanish law firm's litigation practice for the past four years, and her tenure at the firm totalled eleven, according to a firm statement. She previously worked for PLMJ and Garrigues.

December 11, 2022, 11:01 PM