Who Got The Work

Patrick F. Martin and Beran Nar of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart have entered appearances for Rexel USA Inc. in a pending lawsuit for alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act. The case was filed Dec. 26 in Florida Southern District Court by attorney Keith M. Stern on behalf of Miguel A. Portu. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kathleen M. Williams, is 1:22-cv-24202, Portu v. Rexel USA, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 10, 2023, 10:18 AM