Who Got The Work

Sarah S. Burg and Jeremy A. Younkin of Foley Hoag have stepped in to represent Juniper Networks, a developer of secure networking products, in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The suit, asserting two patents related to telecommunications technology, was filed Sept. 9 in Massachusetts District Court by Steptoe & Johnson and Sunstein LLP on behalf of Portsmouth Network Corporation. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Paul G. Levenson, is 1:23-cv-12201, Portsmouth Network Corporation v. Juniper Networks, Inc.

Cybersecurity

October 18, 2023, 12:37 PM

