Robert D. Carroll of Goodwin Procter has entered an appearance for Anand Venkateswaran in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The case, filed June 15 in New York Southern District Court by Dentons on behalf of Portkey Technologies Pte. Ltd. and Vignesh Sundaresan, accuses the defendant of using the plaintiffs’ identifying trademarks without permission and accuses Venkateswaran of falsely claiming that he was involved in the plaintiffs’ purchase of a Beeple NFT artwork piece. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken, is 1:23-cv-05074, Portkey Technologies Pte Ltd et al v. Venkateswaran.

Cryptocurrency

July 27, 2023, 9:20 AM

Portkey Technologies Pte Ltd

Vignesh Sundaresan

Dentons

Anand Venkateswaran

Goodwin Procter

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims