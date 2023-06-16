New Suit - Trademark

Dentons filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Thursday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of Portkey Technologies and Vignesh Sundaresan. The suit pursues claims that defendant Anand Venkateswaran has used the plaintiffs’ identifying trademarks without permission and has falsely claimed that he was involved in the plaintiffs’ purchase of a Beeple NFT artwork piece. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-05074, Portkey Technologies Pte Ltd et al v. Venkateswaran.

Cryptocurrency

June 16, 2023, 11:20 AM

Plaintiffs

Portkey Technologies Pte Ltd

Vignesh Sundaresan

Plaintiffs

Dentons

defendants

Anand Venkateswaran

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims