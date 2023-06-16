Dentons filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Thursday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of Portkey Technologies and Vignesh Sundaresan. The suit pursues claims that defendant Anand Venkateswaran has used the plaintiffs’ identifying trademarks without permission and has falsely claimed that he was involved in the plaintiffs’ purchase of a Beeple NFT artwork piece. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-05074, Portkey Technologies Pte Ltd et al v. Venkateswaran.
Cryptocurrency
June 16, 2023, 11:20 AM