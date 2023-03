New Suit

JPMorgan Chase was hit with a racial discrimination lawsuit Wednesday in New York Eastern District Court. The court action, filed by the NHG Law Group on behalf of Maria Elena Portillo, contends that Chase Bank placed a hold on a check Portillo was trying to deposit and wrongfully withheld the funds available to her. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-02407, Portillo v. JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

March 29, 2023, 12:49 PM

Plaintiffs

Maria Elena Portillo

Plaintiffs

The Nhg Law Group, P.C.

defendants

JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation