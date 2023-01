Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Hinshaw & Culbertson and Rosenberg & Associates on Wednesday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against Commonwealth Trustees LLC and U.S. Bank to Virginia Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Henry W. McLaughlin on behalf of Erick Portillo. The case is 1:23-cv-00041, Portillo v. Commonwealth Trustees, LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

January 11, 2023, 12:01 PM