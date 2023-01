Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Hinshaw & Culbertson on Tuesday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against US Bank and Commonwealth Trustees to Virginia Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Henry W. McLaughlin on behalf of Erick Portillo. The case is 3:23-cv-00002, Portillo v. Commonwealth Trustees, LLC et al.

Real Estate

January 03, 2023, 5:48 PM