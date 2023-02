News From Law.com

Ohio-based Porter Wright Morris & Arthur opened its second Florida outpost with a litigation team from Chicago-based Freeborn & Peters. The five-person litigation team consists of Larry Ingram, joining as partner-in-charge, in addition to Jessica Alley, Christina Flatau and Melissa Murphy, who will all serve as partners. Michael Kelly is also joining with the expectation of splitting his time between the Chicago and Tampa offices.

February 02, 2023, 4:24 PM