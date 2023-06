New Suit - Personal Injury

Shearman-Denenea LLC filed a personal injury lawsuit against the U.S. Postal Service on Thursday in Louisiana Eastern District Court. The court action was filed on behalf of Randall Porter, who contends that he was injured by a negligent forklift operator for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01956, Porter v. United States Postal Service et al.

Government

June 08, 2023, 2:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Randall Porter

Shearman & Sterling

defendants

United States Postal Service

United States of America

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims