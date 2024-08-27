Who Got The Work

Jason Kinser of Sandberg Phoenix & Von Gontard has entered an appearance for Southern Illinois Healthcare Enterprises in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The action was filed July 12 in Illinois Southern District Court by the Sullenger Law Office on behalf of a supply chain manager who contends that he was overlooked for a promotion due to his race. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge J. Phil Gilbert, is 3:24-cv-01706, Porter v. Southern Illinois Healthcare Enterprises, Inc.

Health Care

August 27, 2024, 9:44 AM

Plaintiffs

Timothy Porter

Plaintiffs

Sullenger Law Office PLLC

Defendants

Southern Illinois Healthcare Enterprises, Inc.

defendant counsels

Sandberg Phoenix & Von Gontard

Nature of Claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination