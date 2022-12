Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Adams & Reese on Wednesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Huttig Building Products, Penske Truck Leasing and Cory Allen Myers to Alabama Southern District Court. The suit, for claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Caldwell Wenzel & Asthana and attorney Noel B. Leonard on behalf of Michael Porter. The case is 1:22-cv-00489, Porter v. Myers et al.

