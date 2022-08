Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Friday removed a wrongful termination lawsuit against Kalahari Resorts to Texas Western District Court. The suit was filed pro se by Etta Porter. The case is 1:22-cv-00846, Porter v. Kalahari Resorts.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

August 19, 2022, 7:13 PM