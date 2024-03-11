Who Got The Work

Attorneys at DLA Piper and Jones Day have entered an appearance for GrafTech International, a graphite electrode maker serving steel manufacturers, and its top officials in a pending securities class action. The action was filed Jan. 25 in Ohio Northern District Court by Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd, attorney George W. Cochran and Johnson Fistel LLP. The suit, stemming from the proposed merger of GrafTech and Brookfield Asset Management, contends that the defendants failed to disclose that GrafTech manufacturing operations in Mexico had been polluting neighboring communities for decades despite repeated warnings of violating environmental regulations. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Donald C. Nugent, is 1:24-cv-00154, Porter v. GrafTech International Ltd. et al.

Investment Firms

March 11, 2024, 2:14 PM

