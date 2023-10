News From Law.com

Porter Hedges has a new co-managing partner—Houston finance partner Joyce Soliman—who succeeded Robert Reedy, who had served as managing partner since 2009 and as co-managing partner since 2022. Soliman will serve as co-managing partner for external affairs, working with James Cowen, who has been co-managing partner for administrative affairs since July 2022.

Legal Services - Large Law

October 25, 2023, 3:32 PM

nature of claim: /