Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Victor Rane on Friday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against United Airlines to California Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by Carcione Henderson & Markowitz on behalf of the estate of Engracia Swayne Figueroa, whose custom motor wheelchair was damaged on a United flight. The complaint alleges that because United refused to replace the wheelchair and only provided a substandard 'loaner' chair, Figueroa developed fatal health complications. The case is 3:22-cv-04886, Porter et al. v. United Airlines Inc.