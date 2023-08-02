New Suit - False Advertising

Tesla was slapped with a false advertising class action on Wednesday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman, alleges that the actual range which consumers can drive on a single charge in a Model 3, Model S, Model X or Model Y is lower than the advertised range. The suit further contends that when some customers schedule an appointment to discuss the range issue, Tesla cancels the appointment and insists that the vehicle is performing as intended. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-03878, Porter et al. v. Tesla Inc.

Automotive

August 02, 2023, 8:21 PM

Plaintiffs

Bryan Perez

Dro Esraeili Estepanian

James Porter

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman

defendants

Tesla, Inc.

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct