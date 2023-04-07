Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Davis Wright Tremaine on Friday removed a lawsuit against Costco Wholesale to California Eastern District Court. The complaint, filed by Law Offices of Ralph B. Wegis on behalf of LPOD, Inc., M&W Properties LLC and other plaintiffs, alleges that the plaintiffs purchased 8,597 gallons of contaminated Costco fuel, which resulted in environmental action and civil penalties by the State of California. The case is 1:23-cv-00550, Porter et al v. Costco Wholesale Corporation.

April 07, 2023, 8:44 PM

Bryan Porter

Lpod, Inc.

M&W Properties, LLC

Michael J. Porter

Law Offices Of Ralph B. Wegis

Costco Wholesale Corporation

Thelen Reid And Priest LLP

Davis Wright Tremaine

