Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina to North Carolina Western District Court. The suit, over the denial of pregnancy-related medical benefits, was filed by Fink & Hayes on behalf of Kelsey A. Berry and Edwin S. Porter. The case is 3:23-cv-00237, Porter et al v. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina.

Insurance

April 26, 2023, 6:15 AM

Plaintiffs

Edwin S. Porter

Kelsey A Berry

defendants

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina

defendant counsels

Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute