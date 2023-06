New Suit - Contract

Porter Capital sued Atama Premier Foods, HNK Inc. d/b/a Koha Foods and other defendants for breach of contract on Tuesday in California Central District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid remittances under accounts receivable agreements, was brought by Spencer Fane. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-05108, Porter Capital Corp. v. Atama Premier Foods et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

June 27, 2023, 8:40 PM

Plaintiffs

Porter Capital Corporation

Spencer Fane

defendants

Atama Premier Foods

Erwan Sutanto, Hnk, Inc.

Soo Jong, Inc.

Ustov, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract