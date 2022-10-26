New Suit - Contract

Latham & Watkins filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of medical equipment manufacturer Portal Instruments Inc. The complaint accuses Leo Pharma A/S of failing to render installment payments for the development of a drug delivery system in accordance with an executed collaboration and license agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-09156, Portal Instruments, Inc. v. Leo Pharma A/S.

Health Care

October 26, 2022, 6:13 AM