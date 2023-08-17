Who Got The Work

Allison Wells Gritton of Dinsmore & Shohl has entered an appearance for Clifford Roman and Sandcliff Inc. in a pending environmental lawsuit. The suit was filed June 15 in Indiana Northern District Court by Lewis & Kappes on behalf of Portage Properties LLC, who are successors of the defendant's property. The suit seeks a reimbursement of fees associated with clean up operations in connection with the release of contaminants on the property. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Philip P. Simon, is 2:23-cv-00198, Portage Properties, LLC v. Sandcliff, Inc. et al.

Portage Properties, LLC

Lewis And Kappes P.c.

Clifford Roman

Roman Sandcliff, LLC

Sandcliff, Inc.

Dinsmore & Shohl

nature of claim: 893/alleging violations of environmental protection laws