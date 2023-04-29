New Suit - Antitrust Class Action

Energizer Holdings and Walmart were hit with an antitrust class action Friday in California Northern District Court. The complaint, brought on behalf of Energizer direct purchasers, alleges that the defendants illegally conspired to inflate the wholesale and retail prices for disposable batteries and disposable-battery dominated lighting products. According to the complaint, Energizer agreed to charge higher prices to direct customers other than Walmart, resulting in wholesale price inflation. The suit is backed by Schneider Wallace Cottrell Konecky; Berger Montague and Gibbs Law Group. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-02091, Portable Power, Inc. v. Energizer Holdings, Inc. et al.

Wholesalers

April 29, 2023, 12:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Portable Power, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Schneider Wallace Cottrell Konecky LLP

defendants

Energizer Holdings, Inc.

Wal-Mart, Inc.

nature of claim: 410/for alleged antitrust violations