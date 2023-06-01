Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Nicholas Dazer P.C. removed a lawsuit on Thursday against Great American Assurance Co., Zurich American Insurance and other insurers to Oregon District Court. The suit, filed by Morgan, Lewis & Bockius and attorneys at the Port of Portland, seeks to recover costs associated with remediating decades of exposure to toxic chemicals at the Portland Harbor Superfund Site. The Port of Portland was identified by the federal government as a responsible party for the contamination over twenty years ago. Clyde & Co. represent Arrowood Indemnity Co. The case is 3:23-cv-00793, Port of Portland v. American Guarantee and Liability Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

June 01, 2023, 6:32 PM

Port of Portland

Port Of Portland

Factory Mutual Insurance Company

Great American Assurance Company

Great American E&S Insurance Company

Zurich-American Insurance Company

American Guarantee and Liability Insurance Company

Argonaut Insurance Company

Arrowood Indemnity Company

Axa Belgium

Continental Insurance Company

General Casualty Insurance Company

Tig Insurance Company

Nicholas Dazer PC

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute