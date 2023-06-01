Lawyers at Nicholas Dazer P.C. removed a lawsuit on Thursday against Great American Assurance Co., Zurich American Insurance and other insurers to Oregon District Court. The suit, filed by Morgan, Lewis & Bockius and attorneys at the Port of Portland, seeks to recover costs associated with remediating decades of exposure to toxic chemicals at the Portland Harbor Superfund Site. The Port of Portland was identified by the federal government as a responsible party for the contamination over twenty years ago. Clyde & Co. represent Arrowood Indemnity Co. The case is 3:23-cv-00793, Port of Portland v. American Guarantee and Liability Insurance Company et al.
Insurance
June 01, 2023, 6:32 PM