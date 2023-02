New Suit - Employment

Ultatel, a cloud-based phone systems provider, and its owner Amr Ibrahim were hit with a complaint Monday in Florida Southern District Court over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The suit was brought by Perera Aleman on behalf of Dianna Porro who contends that she was not paid for overtime hours worked. The defendants are represented by International Law Partners. The case is 1:23-cv-20750, porro v. Ultatel, LLC et al.

Telecommunications

February 28, 2023, 4:52 AM