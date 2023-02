Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at International Law Partners removed a lawsuit on Monday against cloud-based communications company Ultatel LLC and its chief executive officer to Florida Southern District Court over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The suit was filed by Perera Alemán on behalf of a senior account executive who contends that the defendants failed to pay overtime wages. The case is 0:23-cv-60375, porro v. Ultatel, LLC et al.

Technology

February 27, 2023, 4:29 PM