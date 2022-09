Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Chaffe McCall LLP on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Pacific Employers Insurance and Chubb North American Claims to Texas Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Zerbe, Miller, Fingeret, Frank, Jaday & Hunziker on behalf of Distinct Dental, which seeks coverage for equipment damage. The case is 4:22-cv-03182, Poria Rafiei d/b/a Distinct Dental v. Pacific Employers Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

September 16, 2022, 5:59 PM