Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at the Law Office of Kevin A. Rames on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Lockheed Martin, a manufacturer of aerospace and defense technology and equipment, to Virgin Islands District Court. The suit was filed by Burns Charest LLP and the Pate Law Firm on behalf of Margrete Porcil, the wife of a former Alumina Refinery warehouse worker and forklift driver, who contends that she was exposed to secondhand asbestos-containing materials. The case is 1:23-cv-00006, Porcil v. Lockheed Martin Corporation.