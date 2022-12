Removed To Federal Court

Jackson Lewis removed a wage-and-hour class action against Westrock Services LLC on Monday to California Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by James Hawkins APLC, alleges that Westrock failed to provide rest breaks and overtime wages to hourly employees. The case is 1:22-cv-01570, Porchia v. Westrock Services, LLC.

California

December 06, 2022, 2:55 PM