New Suit - Employment

Anadarko Petroleum and its parent company Occidental Petroleum were sued Friday in Texas Southern District Court. The lawsuit was brought by St. Martin & Bourque and Doyle Dennis LLP on behalf of Bobby Porche, who contends that he sustained injuries due to the defendants' negligence. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-00394, Porche v. Occidental Petroleum Corporation et al.

Energy

November 11, 2022, 5:02 PM