Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick on Friday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Baxter Senior Care LLC, Blake Management Group LLC and The Blake at Baxter Village to South Carolina District Court. The suit was filed by the Parker Law Group and Duncan & Nobles on behalf of Judith Poranski, as personal representative of the Estate of Geraldine Schankweiler, who allegedly died while a resident at The Blake due to the defendants' negligence. The case is 0:23-cv-00878, Poranski v. Blake Management Group, LLC et al.

Health Care

March 03, 2023, 3:21 PM