Popular Florida Venue Challenges DeSantis Newly-Signed Bill ...

Less than a week following Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's signing of Senate Bill 254, the Parental Rights in Education bill, and House Bill 1069 into law, a popular Orlando venue has challenged his administration in federal court.Another push back was made against DeSantis's amendment to Florida Statute 509.261, which threatens a business with a fine, suspension or revocation of their liquor license if they admit a child into "an adult live performance," such as popular drag performances.

May 25, 2023, 10:05 AM

