New Suit - Trademark

Locke Lord and Irell & Manella filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Monday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of PopSockets, a manufacturer of device grips, stands and phone cases. The suit pursues claims against Fab Cellular LLC and other defendants for marketing and selling confusingly similar mobile phone grips under the 'Fab Pops' mark. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-04521, PopSockets LLC v. Fab Cellular LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 16, 2022, 5:24 AM