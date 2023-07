New Suit

Pop's Market & Grill and Mustafa Esheh filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Wednesday in Missouri Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Husch Blackwell, challenges the plaintiffs' disqualification from participating in the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, formally known as 'food stamps.' The case is 4:23-cv-00875, Pop's Market & Grill et al. v. United States of America.

Government

July 12, 2023, 4:15 PM

Plaintiffs

Plaintiffs

defendants

