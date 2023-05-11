New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Rite Aid was slapped with a consumer class action on Wednesday in New York Southern District Court over its Rite Aid brand oral care dry mouth discs. The lawsuit, brought by Sheehan & Associates, contends that the acidity within the product does not help to alleviate dry mouth symptoms but it instead contributes to demineralization, dental erosion and greater tooth sensitivity. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03914, Poppiti v. Rite Aid Corporation.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 11, 2023, 4:40 AM

Plaintiffs

Elba Poppiti

Plaintiffs

Sheehan & Associates, P.C.

defendants

Rite Aid Corporation

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct