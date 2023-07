New Suit - Employment

Lowe's was hit with an employment lawsuit Friday in Tennessee Eastern District Court. The court action was brought by attorney James W. Friauf on behalf of a plaintiff alleging breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act in connection with his contracting COVID-19 as well as sustaining a work-related injury. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00255, Popp v. Lowe's Home Centers, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 14, 2023, 3:19 PM

Plaintiffs

Gregory Popp

Law Office Of James W. Friauf, PLLC

defendants

Lowe's Home Centers, LLC

nature of claim: 751/for alleged breaches of the Family Medical Leave Act